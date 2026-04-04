Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Bust ‘Scam Call Centre’ Plot In Navi Mumbai Before It Began | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Cyber Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has arrested three men who were preparing to start a cyber fraud call centre in Navi Mumbai. The accused had earlier worked in similar scam operations in Bangkok and Myanmar. Police said the gang was planning to target people with fake investment schemes, officials announced on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sushil Bhagwan Juwatkar (42), Pankaj Raj Kapoor (38), and Nishchal Tankbir Bareilly (27), all currently based in Navi Mumbai. The operation was carried out by the cyber police under the guidance of senior officers, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar, the case came to light after a local businessman was cheated of Rs 2.09 crore. The fraudsters lured him with promises of high returns through IPOs and stock market investments. During the probe, police tracked a transaction of Rs 1.25 lakh to a bank account, which became a key lead in the case.

Further investigation led police to Sushil Juwatkar in Navi Mumbai. His associates, Pankaj Kapoor and Nishchal Bareilly, were also detained. Police found that Pankaj and Nishchal had experience working in cyber fraud call centres abroad. Acting on Juwatkar’s instructions, they were planning to set up a similar illegal operation locally.

During the raid, police seized several items used in cyber fraud activities. These included six mobile phones, three passports, two laptops, hard discs, POS machines, QR code scanners, debit cards, and multiple bank account kits and rubber stamps. Officials said these materials were intended to run a fake call centre and carry out financial fraud.

Police have also managed to freeze ₹62 lakh from the defrauded amount, providing partial relief to the victim. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining money and identify more links in the network.

Senior officers said the timely action helped prevent a large-scale cyber fraud operation from starting in the region. The investigation is still underway, and police are looking into possible connections with other cybercrime networks.