Navi Mumbai Police Bust Bogus Mahape Call Centre In ₹1.02 Crore Share Market Investment Fraud; 2 Arrested

Police raid fake investment call centre in Mahape’s Technocity Greenscape building and uncover ₹1.02 crore share market scam | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 14: The Economic Intelligence Unit and Cyber Police of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate busted a bogus call centre operating from the Mahape area that allegedly cheated investors by promising high returns through share market trading, uncovering a fraud of Rs 1.02 crore. Two persons have been arrested in the case while another accused is absconding.

Raid conducted in Mahape

Acting on a tip-off, police raided an office in the Technocity Greenscape building at TTC Industrial Area in Mahape on March 12 and found a call centre operating under the name DG Share Market Research, where 22 young men and women were working on computers and communicating with potential victims through WhatsApp chats and phone calls.

During the inspection, the police discovered that the employees were contacting people across the state and persuading them to invest in intraday trading and equity stock trading schemes by promising high profits. Victims were allegedly sent bank account details and payment links to transfer money for investments.

Fraud amount crosses Rs 1 crore

The investigation revealed that the fraudulently collected money was deposited into the company’s bank account and 18 other bank accounts through payment links. So far, the police have identified a fraud amount of Rs 1.02 crore, though officials suspect that the total amount may increase as the probe progresses.

Checks conducted on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs showed that at least five cyber fraud complaints from across the country are linked to the bank accounts used by the call centre.

Two arrested, one accused absconding

Two accused have been arrested in the case. They have been identified as Shivam Vinodkumar Dubey (29), a resident of Kamal Heights in Diva (East), Thane, and Sujit Masicharan Valmiki (30), a resident near the Dental College on Datta Nagar Road in Ambernath (West).

Another accused, Suraj Dubey, a resident of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, is currently absconding and police have launched a search to trace him.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station under Crime Register No. 14/2026 under sections 318(4), 319(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The arrested accused have been remanded to police custody until March 15.

Probe underway to trace wider network

“Preliminary investigation shows that the accused lured citizens into investing in share market trading schemes by promising high returns and then diverted the funds through multiple bank accounts. The probe is underway to identify more victims and trace the entire network involved in the fraud," ACP Prerana Katte from the Crime Branch said.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACP Katte and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Dharmapal Bansode.

The team included Senior Police Inspectors Vishal Patil of the Cyber Police Station and Ravindra Jadhav of the Economic Intelligence Unit, Police Inspector Ganesh Jadhav, Assistant Police Sub-Inspectors Suraj Gore and Vivek Bhoir, Police Sub-Inspector Abhay Kakad and constables Vanjari and Yevle.

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Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and determine the full extent of the financial fraud.

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