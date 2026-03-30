Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi’s ‘No One In The World Knows PCMC’ Remark Sparks Row | WATCH VIDEO

IAS Dr Vijay Suryawanshi | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A statement by IAS Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has triggered a controversy in Pimpri-Chinchwad. During a press conference for the upcoming Gandharva Manch music competition, he said that the platform has global recognition, but “nobody in the world knows PCMC". The remark drew immediate objections from journalists present at the event.

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Reporters present at the press conference on Monday questioned the statement on the spot and expressed strong displeasure. Many said the comment projected a negative image of the city. Some journalists argued that Pimpri-Chinchwad is a well-known industrial and educational hub, and such a statement was not appropriate from a senior civic official. Also, since then, the video of the remark is going viral on social media, and criticisms are pouring in from all sides.

The press conference was held to announce the Gandharva Manch music competition, which will be organised from 2nd April to 7th June. The event is being hosted under the collaboration of Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Santpeeth and Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal. The competition will take place at the Santpeeth premises in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The event is being organised to mark several important occasions. These include the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, the 375th ‘Vaikunthagaman’ anniversary of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, and the 125th anniversary of the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal.

However, the focus of the event was overshadowed by the commissioner's remark. The statement quickly became the main point of discussion among media persons. Several journalists present at the venue openly objected and engaged in a brief exchange with the commissioner.

Civic circles and observers believe the remark may lead to further reactions in the coming days. There is likely to be debate over the statement and its impact on the image of the city. Meanwhile, no official clarification has been issued by the commissioner's office so far.