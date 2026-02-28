Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Presents 2026-27 Budget Behind Closed Doors; Journalists Stage Historic Walkout | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In an unprecedented move that has sparked widespread outrage, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration presented its annual budget behind closed doors today after journalists were reportedly asked to leave the Standing Committee hall on Saturday.

The walkout by the local press marks the first time in the city's history that the municipal budget was tabled without media presence. Reporters covering the annual budget for the financial year 2026-27 described it as an arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement of rules by PCMC Acting Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

The confrontation began when Hardikar issued a directive for journalists to vacate their usual seats in the hall to make room for officials. This eventually led to an order for the press to wait outside until the presentation concluded. Members of the media countered the move, pointing out a glaring double standard in the administration's "discipline".

Just moments prior to the budget session, during the election of Abhishek Barne as Standing Committee Chairman, a large crowd of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political workers reportedly entered the same hall without permission or restraint from authorities.

Journalists questioned why the administration remained silent while political activists crowded the chamber but chose to take action on the press.

When the PCMC Commissioner insisted he would only speak to the media after the budget was finalised, the press corps staged a collective walkout in protest. They argued that barring the media -- the primary watchdog of public funds -- constitutes a direct assault on transparency and a blatant trampling of the democratic process.

Journalists pointed out that the municipal budget is a complex financial document that requires scrutiny and explanation for the public. Traditionally, reporters are allowed to raise queries after the presentation to clarify financial allocations and policy decisions.

Also, it was pointed out by the people present at the event that many corporators and elected representatives had personal entourages present to shoot their reels and videos for their own publicity and marketing on social media.

The incident has triggered a wave of condemnation across Pimpri-Chinchwad. Local news reporters have threatened to boycott all future municipal press conferences.