Pune: PETA India Supporter Stages ‘Barbecued Dog’ Protest To Highlight Speciesism | Anand Chaini

Pune: A People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India supporter staged a striking awareness protest in Pune on Friday by placing a model of a “dog” on a barbecue grill. The demonstration was aimed at questioning the practice of treating some animals as companions while consuming others as food.

The protest was held with PETA India supporters carrying placards calling for an end to speciesism and urging people to choose vegan food. The grill display carried the message, “If you wouldn’t eat a dog, why eat a chicken? Try vegan.”

The campaign sought to highlight that animals such as dogs, chickens, goats and cows can experience pain, fear and emotions. PETA India said the demonstration was intended to encourage people to extend the same consideration to animals used for food.

PETA India Campaigns Coordinator Apeksha Tamane said the organisation is urging people who find the idea of eating dogs unacceptable to also reconsider consuming other animals.

The organisation also raised concerns over the treatment of animals during transportation and at slaughterhouses. According to PETA India, animals such as buffaloes and goats are often transported in overcrowded vehicles, where they may suffer serious injuries or die before reaching slaughterhouses.

The campaign further highlighted the conditions animals allegedly face at slaughterhouses and called for greater awareness about animal suffering.

The protest was part of PETA India's wider campaign against speciesism and in support of veganism.