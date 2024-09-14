 Pune People's Co-Op Bank Reappoints Janardhan Ranadive As Chairman
Ramesh Sonawane was unanimously elected as Vice-Chairman

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
In the board meeting for the year 2024-25, Janardhan Ranadive was reappointed as the Chairman of Pune People's Co-Op Bank, while Ramesh Sonawane was unanimously elected as Vice-Chairman.

Ranadive, a chartered accountant by profession, has previously served as an administrator, director, and chairman of various cooperative banks. Sonawane, a medical practitioner, has been active in the co-operative sector for the past 17 years.

Pune People's Co-op Bank is one of Maharashtra's leading multi-state co-operative banks, surpassing a total business volume of ₹2,462 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. This figure includes ₹1,502.55 crore in deposits and ₹960.05 crore in loans. The bank boasts a net NPA of 0%, a CD ratio of 63.89%, and a net profit of ₹16.20 crore.

With 21 branches and a central office, the bank has operated successfully for 73 years, offering services such as UPI, IMPS, a mobile banking app, Rupay ATM, QR Code, and NACH. The RBI has recently approved new branches in Baramati and Waluj (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), with operations expected to start soon.

