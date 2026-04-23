Pune Peoples Co-op Bank Ltd. Wins Five Awards at National Banking Summit 2026 | Sourced

Pune: Pune Peoples Co-op. Bank Ltd., Pune, has achieved remarkable success in the cooperative banking sector by winning five prestigious awards simultaneously.

The 3rd National Urban Cooperative Banking Summit and Awards 2026, jointly organised by the Pune Urban Co-operative Banks Association Ltd., Pune (Maharashtra), ACME Infomedia, and NAFCUB, was held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Hotel Conrad Pune. Pune Peoples Co-op. The bank was honoured during this prestigious ceremony.

The bank was presented with the “Best Multi-State Urban Co-op Bank” award. This award was accepted on behalf of the bank by Chairman Sridhar Gaikwad; Chairman of the Board of Management Adv. Subhash Mohite; Director Vishwanath Jadhav; In-charge CEO Sanjay Bhondve; and senior bank officials.

Additionally, the bank’s chairman, Sridhar Gaikwad, was honoured as the “Best Chairperson of the Year". For effective implementation in risk and compliance management, Mohan Thorat received the “Best Risk and Compliance Implementation” award. For significant contributions to the technology sector, the bank’s IT head, Kailas Pawar, was presented with the “Best CISO of the Year” award. Furthermore, the bank’s Treasury Head, Ghanshyam Sanas, was honoured with the “Best Treasury Management Implementation” award for excellence in fund management.

By the end of the financial year 2025-26, the bank crossed a total business milestone of ₹3,063 crore, which includes ₹1,841 crore in deposits and ₹1,222 crore in loans. The bank’s net NPA (Non-Performing Assets) stands at 0%, with a CD (Cash-Deposit) ratio of 66.41%.

Since the bank has met the criteria to achieve Scheduled Bank status, efforts toward that goal are underway. The bank is preparing to open three new branches in the upcoming financial year and has planned branch expansions outside the state as well. Chairman Sridhar Gaikwad stated that the intent is to reach as many customers as possible with the bank’s services.

Key factors behind the bank’s success include increasing customer trust, adoption of modern technology, transparent transactions, and dedicated service. In-charge CEO Sanjay Bhondve noted that this progress was achieved through the collective efforts of the chairman, vice chairman, Board of Directors, and members of the Board of Management, as well as the officers and staff.

On the occasion of its Platinum Jubilee year, the bank will implement various initiatives and make a conscious effort to extend services to the last mile of society. Adv. Subhash Mohite, Chairman of the Board of Management, stated that the bank is determined to maintain its pace of progress while providing customer-centric services and is also capable of facilitating the merger of smaller banks.