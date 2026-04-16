Pune People's Co-operative Bank Ltd Records Strong Growth & New Milestones In Its Amrit Mahotsav Year | Sourced

Pune: Pune People's Co-operative Bank Ltd has registered a remarkable performance by crossing the total business milestone of Rs 3063 crore at the end of the financial year 2025-26. During the current financial year, the bank's total business saw an increase of Rs 357 crore.

The bank's deposits have reached Rs 1841 crore, while loan disbursements have risen to Rs 1222 crore. Currently, the bank maintains a satisfactory CD ratio of 66.41%. The business per employee stands at Rs 13.50 crore, indicating a significant rise in efficiency. Most importantly, the bank has maintained a 0% net NPA for several years, which is a matter of great pride for the institution.

While celebrating its Amrit Mahotsav (75th year), the bank recently received Direct Membership from the Reserve Bank of India. Consequently, the bank will receive its own independent IFSC code, making digital payments, clearing, and settlement processes faster, safer, and more reliable. As the bank has met the criteria for attaining scheduled status, it is actively pursuing that goal.

The bank is preparing to open 3 new branches in the upcoming financial year and has planned to expand its branch network outside the state as well. The chairman of the bank, Shridhar Gaikwad, shared that the bank intends to reach more customers through these expansions.

The key factors behind the bank's success are the increasing trust of customers, the adoption of modern technology, transparent transactions, and dedicated service. This progress has been achieved through the collective efforts of the chairman, vice-chairman, Board of Directors, chairman and members of the Board of Management, as well as the officers and employees of the bank. On the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav year, the bank will implement various initiatives to consciously reach as many customers and grassroots members of society as possible.

The bank is determined to maintain this momentum of progress by providing customer-orientated services in the future. Adv. Subhash Mohite, Chairman of the Managing Committee, stated that the bank’s financial position is strong enough to merge smaller banks, and efforts are being made in that direction.