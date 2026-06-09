Pune People's Bank Bags 3 National Awards For Banking Excellence | Sourced

Pune People's Co-operative Bank Ltd. has earned national recognition for its excellence in cooperative banking, digital innovation and customer-centric services by winning three prestigious awards at the Bharat Co-op Banking Summit and Training & Awards Conference 2026 held in Lucknow on June 6.

The bank received the awards for Best Multistate Urban Cooperative Bank, Best Digital Bank of the Year and Best Mobile Banking Initiative, taking its total tally of awards this year to six. The summit was jointly organised by Bharat Network Group, NAFCUB, and the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association, and was attended by more than 200 urban cooperative banks, banking experts, regulators and industry leaders from across the country.

The awards were accepted by bank chairman Shridhar Gaikwad, vice-chairman Bipinkumar Shah, Board of Management chairman Adv Subhash Mohite, senior director CA Janardan Randive, directors Subhash Nade, Milind Wani, Subhash Gandhi, Vishwanath Jadhav, Nisha Karpe and Sanjeev Asawale, co-opted director Shweta Dhamal, CEO Dr Sanjay Ghodke and IT department head Kailas Pawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaikwad said the awards were a testament to the collective efforts of the bank’s members, customers, officers and employees. He attributed the achievement to customer trust, transparent services, secure banking practices and the effective adoption of modern technology.

The bank has made significant strides in digital banking by offering services such as UPI, UPI Lite, IMPS, mobile banking applications, RuPay ATM cards, contactless debit cards, QR code-based payments and NACH facilities, backed by advanced cloud-based security systems. These initiatives played a key role in securing the awards for digital banking and mobile banking innovation.

CEO Dr Sanjay Ghodke said that growing customer confidence, technological advancement, financial stability and a strong service-oriented approach have been the pillars of the bank’s success. He added that the combined efforts of the board, management, officers and employees continue to drive the bank towards new milestones.

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During a panel discussion at the summit, Dr Ghodke also addressed participants on the theme “Digital Banking for All: Expanding Financial Inclusion and Opportunity.” He emphasised that the bank’s objective is to promote financial inclusion through technology and ensure equal growth opportunities for all sections of society. He described digital banking as a key driver in building a more inclusive and empowered India.