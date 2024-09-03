 Pune: PCMC's "Dengue Free" Campaign Targets Mosquito Breeding Sites; 110 Dengue, 20 Chikungunya, and 6 Zika Cases Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PCMC's "Dengue Free" Campaign Targets Mosquito Breeding Sites; 110 Dengue, 20 Chikungunya, and 6 Zika Cases Reported

Pune: PCMC's "Dengue Free" Campaign Targets Mosquito Breeding Sites; 110 Dengue, 20 Chikungunya, and 6 Zika Cases Reported

As of September 2, 2024, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 110 dengue cases, 20 chikungunya cases, and 6 Zika cases. Among these, four patients are pregnant women.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune Zika Outbreak: PMC Cracks Down On Mosquito Breeding Sites, Collects ₹1.97 Lakh In Fines | Pixabay

The campaign “Dengue Free PCMC (BEAT Dengue Campaign)” continues under the initiative “Every Week One Day, One Hour.” On September 1, 2024, Ganesha idol sellers and Presidents of Ganesh Mitra Mandals in the city cleaned their homes and surrounding areas, as well as Ganesh Mandal premises, taking steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

As of September 2, 2024, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 110 dengue cases, 20 chikungunya cases, and 6 Zika cases. Among these, four patients are pregnant women. All three Zika patients have been discharged, as their condition is stable. The medical department advises that pregnant women who experience symptoms of Zika or dengue, such as fever, joint pain, or pain behind the eyes, should consult a doctor and undergo a medical examination immediately.

Read Also
Pune: PCMC Confirms No Cracks on 100-Foot Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue Under Construction
article-image

In response to the outbreak of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, the Medical Department has undertaken several actions. They have inspected 1,629 houses and collected a total of 53,166 samples. Among these, 6 infected blood samples have been identified. Additionally, 158 samples have been collected from pregnant women, with no infected samples reported from this group.

Meanwhile, residents of Pimpri Chinchwad are urged to consult a specialist immediately if they experience any fever or symptoms related to dengue or other vector-borne diseases.

FPJ Shorts
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PCMC's "Dengue Free" Campaign Targets Mosquito Breeding Sites; 110 Dengue, 20 Chikungunya, and...

Pune: PCMC's

Pune Division Earns ₹9.75 Crore from Ticketless and Irregular Travel Cases from April to August...

Pune Division Earns ₹9.75 Crore from Ticketless and Irregular Travel Cases from April to August...

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Hints at Shift to Sharad Pawar’s Camp, Signaling Potential Political...

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Hints at Shift to Sharad Pawar’s Camp, Signaling Potential Political...

Maharashtra Rains: At Least 12 Deaths Reported In Marathwada; Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Nanded,...

Maharashtra Rains: At Least 12 Deaths Reported In Marathwada; Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Nanded,...

Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death with Koytas for Not Sharing Internet Hotspot; Face Disfigured

Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death with Koytas for Not Sharing Internet Hotspot; Face Disfigured