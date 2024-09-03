Pune: PCMC's

Pune Zika Outbreak: PMC Cracks Down On Mosquito Breeding Sites, Collects ₹1.97 Lakh In Fines | Pixabay

The campaign “Dengue Free PCMC (BEAT Dengue Campaign)” continues under the initiative “Every Week One Day, One Hour.” On September 1, 2024, Ganesha idol sellers and Presidents of Ganesh Mitra Mandals in the city cleaned their homes and surrounding areas, as well as Ganesh Mandal premises, taking steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

As of September 2, 2024, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 110 dengue cases, 20 chikungunya cases, and 6 Zika cases. Among these, four patients are pregnant women. All three Zika patients have been discharged, as their condition is stable. The medical department advises that pregnant women who experience symptoms of Zika or dengue, such as fever, joint pain, or pain behind the eyes, should consult a doctor and undergo a medical examination immediately.

In response to the outbreak of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, the Medical Department has undertaken several actions. They have inspected 1,629 houses and collected a total of 53,166 samples. Among these, 6 infected blood samples have been identified. Additionally, 158 samples have been collected from pregnant women, with no infected samples reported from this group.

Meanwhile, residents of Pimpri Chinchwad are urged to consult a specialist immediately if they experience any fever or symptoms related to dengue or other vector-borne diseases.