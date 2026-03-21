Pune: PCMC To Fix 306 Km Roads Before Monsoon Under Rs 243 Crore Plan In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved a road repair plan worth Rs 243 crore to fix nearly 306 km of roads across the city.

Officials said the work will be completed before the monsoon to avoid further damage. The plan includes resurfacing of roads, pothole repairs, footpath restoration and preventive maintenance.

The proposal is based on a survey carried out by an independent agency using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. The report identified several issues and suggested around 15 types of repairs to improve road conditions.

PCMC’s Joint City Engineer Ajay Suryawanshi said funds have also been set aside for trench-related repairs and road restoration work. He added that the report has been sent to zonal offices for quick implementation.

The civic body had introduced the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) in November 2024 to improve road maintenance. Under this system, around 1,700 km of roads were surveyed by a third-party agency.

Officials said the system helps create a central database of road conditions. This allows better planning, timely repairs and proper use of funds. It also helps authorities decide which roads need urgent attention.

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The Agency Will Continue Work For 3 Years

A similar survey was conducted last year. While most of the suggested works were completed, the remaining tasks have now been included in the new plan.

The agency appointed for the survey will continue its work for the next three years. It will submit regular reports on road conditions and defects.

Officials said the GIS-based system provides real-time data on roads and related infrastructure like streetlights, poles and signboards. The survey was done using GPS-enabled vehicles fitted with cameras to ensure accurate data.

Civic officials believe this scientific approach will improve road maintenance and ensure better accountability of contractors and engineers. They added that post-monsoon reviews will help plan future budgets and repairs.