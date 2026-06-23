Pune: PCMC Removes 35 Illegal Stalls & Paan Kiosks Near Schools & Colleges In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has removed 35 unauthorised stalls and paan kiosks from around schools and colleges across the city as part of a special drive aimed at ensuring student safety and maintaining a clean educational environment.

The action was carried out by the civic body's Encroachment Removal Department in areas including Morwadi, Akurdi, Chinchwad, Jadhavwadi, Bhosri, Indrayani Nagar, Kharalwadi, Landewadi, Dapodi, Old Sangvi and Thergaon.

According to the civic administration, several stall owners voluntarily removed their encroachments after being informed about the drive. The campaign helped curb unauthorised commercial activities around educational institutions.

PCMC said the drive was undertaken not only to remove encroachments but also to promote public health and create a tobacco-free environment around schools and colleges. The civic body said the Maharashtra government has issued directions from time to time to keep government, semi-government and public places free from tobacco-related activities.

The municipal corporation said it will continue regular monitoring of unauthorised stalls, encroachments and other activities around educational institutions to safeguard students' welfare.

"Maintaining a safe, disciplined and positive educational environment for students is the Municipal Corporation's priority. The special drive to remove unauthorised stalls and encroachments around schools and colleges will continue, and all concerned departments have been instructed to ensure there is no compromise on students' welfare," said PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi.