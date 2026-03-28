Pune: PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge Announces Simplified Registration Process For Private Doctors In Pimpri Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge has announced steps to simplify the registration process for private medical practitioners in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He stated that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will strive to make the system more transparent, faster, and easier for doctors. The move aims to improve healthcare services for citizens by reducing delays and administrative hurdles faced by practitioners.

The announcement was made during a meeting held at the late Mayor Madhukar Pawle Hall in the PCMC Administrative Building. The meeting focused on issues faced by private doctors in the city. Several key officials and representatives attended, including Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, Opposition Leader Bhausaheb Bhoir, and House Leader Prashant Shitole. Senior officials from the health department and members of doctors’ associations were also present.

During the meeting, private practitioners shared their concerns about the current system. They discussed delays in registration, complex documentation, and a lack of coordination between departments. Many doctors said they have to visit offices multiple times to complete formalities. They also highlighted technical issues that slow down the process.

Mayor Landge listened to all concerns and directed the administration to take immediate steps. He said the corporation will focus on creating a time-bound system. The aim is to ensure that doctors can complete registrations without unnecessary visits or delays. He stressed that private practitioners play an important role in providing primary healthcare in the city.

‘Doctors' Work Should Not Be Affected’

House Leader Prashant Shitole said private doctors are often the first point of contact for patients. He said their work should not be affected by administrative problems. He added that better coordination between doctors and the civic body is needed.

Health Medical Officer Dr Laxman Gophane said reforms are already being planned. He said the department is working on making the process simple and transparent. He assured us that steps will be taken to remove technical and administrative obstacles.

Officials said the meeting will help in resolving long-standing issues. They believe the changes will make the healthcare system more efficient and organised. The civic body has promised a cooperative approach to support private practitioners and improve overall health services in Pimpri Chinchwad.