Pune: PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi Suspends 11 Employees In Seven Months

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi has suspended 11 officers and employees in seven months in cases involving alleged negligence, corruption, criminal proceedings and misconduct.

The disciplinary action, taken since Suryawanshi assumed charge in March, includes suspensions linked to alleged dereliction of duty, administrative irregularities and the Moshi garbage depot tragedy that claimed nine lives.

However, concerns over administrative discipline remain, with social activists in the city alleging that some employees mark their biometric attendance in the morning, leave the office and return only in the evening to record their departure.

Social activists have called for stricter monitoring of attendance and accountability across departments.

Suryawanshi was appointed PCMC Commissioner on March 11, 2026, replacing Shravan Hardikar, who was holding additional charge. He took over on March 16.

Suspensions span negligence, corruption and misconduct

Suryawanshi's first suspension orders came on April 10. Civil Engineering Assistant Shesherao Atkore was suspended over alleged negligence and dereliction of duty. Junior Engineer Sandeep Hajare was suspended on the same day over an alleged breach of administrative confidentiality linked to a planned demolition drive.

On May 20, Abhijit Gaikwad was suspended following the registration of a criminal case. Civil Engineering Assistant Umesh Londhe was suspended on June 15 following action by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in an alleged bribery case.

The Commissioner also took action against officials following the Moshi garbage depot disaster, in which nine contractual workers died after a heap of waste collapsed onto a building at the site on July 8.

Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni and Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat were suspended on July 15 over alleged negligence in connection with the incident.

Fire Station Officer Rushikant Chipade was suspended on July 28 over alleged negligence and misuse of authority linked to the issuance of a fire no-objection certificate without a physical inspection. The civic administration also initiated a departmental inquiry against him.

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Action over alleged misconduct and irregularities

On Sept 8, PCMC suspended clerk Dilip Aade over an allegation of molesting a female teacher.

On Sept 11, Executive Engineer Vijay Sonawane and Deputy Engineer Ashok More were suspended over alleged irregularities connected with occupancy certificates.

The latest action concerns Dr Vaibhav Mhaske, a medical officer at the civic-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH). He was suspended on Oct 16 following allegations of alcohol consumption in the hospital's post-mortem department.

According to the officials, the Commissioner approved the suspension and departmental proceedings against Mhaske following a report from the hospital authorities.

The cases involve different allegations and disciplinary proceedings. PCMC officials said that suspension does not establish guilt, and the outcomes of the relevant inquiries and criminal proceedings remain separate matters.

Attempts were made to contact PCMC Chief Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi for a comment, but he was unavailable.