Pune: Pavana Dam Full; Khadakwasla Cluster At 92%

The Pavana dam, which provides water to the Pimpri Chinchwad area, is now full. This is a big change from June when it only had a little water left. The dam can hold 8.51 TMC of water, and now it's completely filled because of the heavy rain in the catchment area.

As per the Irrigation Department data, the Andra dam that provides water to Pimpri Chinchwad has also reached 95% of its capacity.

While in Pune, there are four dams in the Khadakwasla cluster that together hold water for the city. They have 92% of their capacity full, which is about 26.81 TMC. But this is still a bit less than the full amount they can hold, which is 29.15 TMC. The dams were supposed to be full by mid-August, but not enough rain in the areas where the water goes into the dams has slowed things down.

