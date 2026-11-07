Pune: Over 3.28 Lakh Farmers Receive ₹164.27 Crore In Diwali Aid; Some Still Await ₹5,000 Due To Technical Issues | Representational image (file)

Pune: More than 3.28 lakh farmers in Pune district have received ₹164.27 crore in Diwali advance assistance from the Maharashtra government.

However, some eligible farmers are still waiting for the ₹5,000 payment due to technical issues with their bank accounts.

According to the district administration, ₹164.27 crore was deposited directly into the bank accounts of 3,28,542 farmers as of Nov 5, 2026.

Each eligible farmer received ₹5,000 under the state government's advance assistance scheme for drought-affected areas.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the assistance to provide immediate financial relief to farmers facing losses due to drought.

The government decided to release the amount before Diwali so that eligible farmers would not have to wait for the larger drought relief package.

Technical Issues Delay Payments for Some Farmers

The district administration said payments to some eligible farmers have been delayed due to technical problems with their bank accounts, incorrect account details and other issues.

The Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Agriculture departments are working to resolve these problems. Officials have been instructed to ensure that no eligible farmer is left out of the scheme.

The pending amounts will be transferred directly to the respective bank accounts once the technical issues are resolved.

Government Announces ₹5,000 Advance Amid Drought

The Maharashtra government announced the advance assistance in view of deficient rainfall and crop losses during the 2026 kharif season.

The state Cabinet approved an allocation of ₹7,500 crore on Oct 27 to provide ₹5,000 each to eligible farmers across 304 drought-affected talukas.

The assistance is being transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. It is intended as immediate financial support ahead of the festival season and is not the final drought compensation.

The government will decide on additional compensation after completing the assessment of crop losses.