Pune: Over 20 Lakh Consumers Miss Out On Crores In Power Bill Discounts

Mahavitaran offers a one percent discount for promptly paying monthly electricity bills, but more than 20 Lakh of residential, commercial, and industrial consumers in the Pune district miss out on potential savings. Approximately 26.77 lakh electricity consumers in Pune are missing out on a collective discount of around 6.61 crore rupees each month. Despite a seven-day deadline for prompt payment, many consumers are not taking advantage of this concession.

This one percent discount is available to customers who pay their electricity bills within seven days from the bill's date. In the Pune district, there are 38,39,344 domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers across Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and rural areas in the low-tension category. Alarmingly, 26,75,270 of these consumers in the low-tension category miss out on a discount totalling Rs. 5.11 crore per month. Only 11,64,074 customers are benefiting from the discount, saving Rs. 2.82 crore each month. Additionally, there are 6,533 high-tension category consumers, primarily industrial, and 1,755 of them are not availing the discount of Rs. 1.5 crore.

Ankush Nale, Pune Regional Director, highlighted that customers could save significantly through the Go-Green scheme, online bill payments, and prompt payment discounts. For instance, consumers using 100 units of electricity can save at least Rs. 240 annually, those using 200 units can save Rs. 420 yearly, and those using 300 units can save Rs. 612 annually.

Customers can pay bills conveniently and securely using various methods, including Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, BHIM, Internet Banking, Mobile Wallet, and Mahadiscom's mobile app or official website ( www.mahadiscom.in ). By participating in Mahavitaran's 'Go-Green' scheme, customers receive their bills through email and SMS instead of printed paper bills, saving an additional Rs. 10 per bill, totalling Rs. 120 in annual savings

