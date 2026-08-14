Pune: Officials & PCCHSF Meet Over Traffic Crisis In Hinjawadi IT Park |

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Officials from the police department and various government agencies met representatives of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCCHSF) on Friday to discuss the worsening traffic situation in Hinjawadi IT Park and surrounding areas.



The meeting focused on traffic congestion, poor road conditions, ongoing infrastructure work and the need for alternate routes in the Hinjawadi area.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav attended the meeting. Officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Public Works Department (PWD), police and other agencies were also present.



Sachin Londhe, chairman of PCCHSF and a petitioner in the Unclog Hinjawadi movement, told The Free Press Journal that officials visited the area and held discussions with representatives over the traffic problems.



“Rain amplifies the traffic issue everywhere and Hinjawadi is no different. Residents are really angry and are asking when the works will be completed so that the traffic congestion problem can finally be solved,” Londhe said.



He said the agencies acknowledged the problems and assured them that work would be expedited.



“Agencies including PMRDA, PWD and MIDC told us that they would speed up the process to improve road quality. They also said alternate routes would be made available to help improve the traffic situation,” Londhe said.



The meeting also focused on the role of traffic enforcement. According to Londhe, police officials said there was little they could do to permanently solve the congestion unless the infrastructure problems were addressed.



However, the issue of traffic indiscipline was also raised during the meeting.



A demand was put forward that unruly and indisciplined driving was adding to the congestion and making the situation worse. Police officials assured the representatives that stricter action would be taken against motorists who violate traffic rules.



Several stretches in and around Hinjawadi continue to remain major bottlenecks. These include Wipro Circle, Laxmi Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and the Wakad-Hinjawadi bridge.

Londhe said there has been no major improvement at these locations so far. However, the agencies reiterated that work was underway to address the problems.

The traffic situation in Hinjawadi has become a major concern for residents, employees and businesses in the IT hub. Heavy traffic is often aggravated by rain, poor road conditions, ongoing construction and a lack of adequate alternate routes.



Londhe said the meeting ended on a positive note, with the agencies assuring the representatives that efforts would be made to improve the situation.



“The meeting finished on a positive note. If the decisions are properly implemented, the situation would improve,” he said.