Kalyan: KDMC Corporator Madhur Mhatre Gets Relief As Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dismisses Defection Petition

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal dismissed the defection petition against KDMC corporator Madhur Mhatre, allowing him to retain his Ward No. 13 membership | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, August 15, 2026: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) corporator Madhur Umesh Mhatre has received relief in a defection case after Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal dismissed a disqualification petition filed against him.

In the order, Agarwal held that Mhatre could not be disqualified under Section 3(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Local Authority Members’ Disqualification Act, 1986, on the ground that he had voluntarily given up membership of his political party.

Petition Alleged Party Switch

The petition was filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Umesh Borgaonkar and district chief Sharad Patil. They alleged that Mhatre, who was elected from Ward No. 13, had joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on March 16.

The petitioners relied on social media posts, photographs, flexes and Mhatre’s presence among corporators belonging to the Shinde faction during the KDMC general body meeting held on March 20.

Mhatre Denied The Allegations

Mhatre, however, denied the allegations and maintained that he had already been suspended and expelled from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction on March 15. He argued that merely meeting a leader could not be treated as joining another political party.

After hearing both sides, the Divisional Commissioner found that the petitioners had failed to produce sufficient and concrete evidence to establish that Mhatre had voluntarily given up his party membership.

Petition Dismissed For Lack Of Evidence

The order also noted that the petitioners remained absent on the final date of the hearing. In view of the lack of adequate evidence, the disqualification petition was dismissed.

The Commissioner did not issue any directions regarding costs. With the dismissal of the petition, Mhatre’s membership as a KDMC corporator from Ward No. 13 remains intact.

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The ruling provides Mhatre significant relief and allows him to continue as a member of the civic body, while the petitioners’ allegations of defection have not resulted in his disqualification.

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