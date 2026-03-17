Shiv Sena Corporator Madhur Mhatre Expelled By Thackeray Faction Joins Shinde Camp Within Hours In Kalyan Political Shift

In a significant political development that has sent ripples across the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Shiv Sena corporator Madhur Mhatre has been expelled from the Thackeray faction on grounds of indiscipline and has swiftly crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led camp. |

Kalyan: In a significant political development that has sent ripples across the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Shiv Sena corporator Madhur Mhatre has been expelled from the Thackeray faction on grounds of indiscipline and has swiftly crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led camp. The dramatic turn of events unfolded within hours, intensifying speculation about shifting power equations within the civic body.

Internal Tensions Trigger Expulsion

Mhatre’s expulsion comes amid rising internal tensions within the Thackeray faction, especially after four of its corporators — Madhur Mhatre, Kirti Dhone, Rahul Kot and Swapnali Kene — were reportedly out of contact for several days.

This had triggered concerns within the party, with strong indications that the group was in touch with the rival Shinde faction. Acting on this, party secretary Varun Sardesai had issued show-cause notices to the concerned members. Following an unsatisfactory response, disciplinary action was taken against Mhatre.

Mhatre Meets Shinde, Joins Faction

Soon after receiving the expulsion notice, Mhatre met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and formally joined his faction in the presence of MLA Rajesh More. Justifying his decision, Mhatre stated that his move was driven by a commitment to Hindutva ideology and the need to accelerate development works in his ward.

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Meanwhile, the remaining three corporators distanced themselves from defection speculations and reaffirmed their loyalty to the Thackeray leadership. Rahul Kot clarified that their absence was due to personal reasons and dismissed rumours of rebellion as baseless. With this, the Thackeray faction’s strength in KDMC now stands at 10.

The political fallout is expected to escalate further, with Thackeray faction leaders Umesh Borgaonkar and Sanket Bhoir approaching the divisional commissioner seeking Mhatre’s disqualification. If his membership is revoked, it could pave the way for a by-election in the concerned ward, adding another layer of political contest in the region.

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