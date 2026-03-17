RSS Leader Arjun Chandekar Claims Opposition Support Proves Freedom Of Religion Bill Not Targeting Any Particular Community

RSS Kokan Prant Sanghchalak Arjun Chandekar (Centre) |

Mumbai: The support extended by some opposition parties to the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 demonstrates that the legislation is not aimed at any particular religious group, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kokan Prant Sanghchalak Arjun Chandekar on Tuesday.

Chandekar made the remarks while addressing the media at a press conference on the deliberations of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, held near Panipat, Haryana, between March 13 and 15.

“The law is not being forced on any particular community. Every religious group will benefit from the new legislation,” he said.

Speaking about the organisation’s activities during its centenary year, Chandekar noted that RSS shakhas (branches) in the Kokan region have recorded an eight per cent increase over the past year, reflecting a significant expansion in outreach and programmes.

Prant Karyawah Vitthalrao Kamble said the Kokan Prant currently has 694 shakhas, along with 442 weekly and 79 monthly meetings across the region, spanning from Dahanu district to Goa. Within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he added, 258 shakhas, 155 weekly meetings and 24 monthly gatherings are active.

As part of its centenary celebrations, the RSS organised Vijayadashami events at 386 locations across the region, with over 43,500 swayamsevaks in uniform participating. Additionally, more than 59,000 members of the public attended these programmes.

A large-scale door-to-door outreach campaign conducted in January and February saw 3,740 volunteers connect with over 3.17 lakh households across Kokan.

Looking ahead, the organisation plans to hold more than 3,100 Hindu Sammelans across urban and rural areas, along with 147 Sadbhav meetings and 27 public interaction programmes with prominent citizens. Around 270 youth-focused gatherings are also scheduled.

The RSS centenary year, which began on Vijayadashami 2025, will continue until Vijayadashami 2026, focusing on social harmony, family awareness, civic responsibility, self-awareness and environmental protection.

Responding to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) recommendation to impose sanctions on Indian institutions, including the RSS, Chandekar said the organisation has been engaged in community-building activities for the past 100 years.

“Those who know us closely understand our work. Perhaps these organisations are not aware of what we do. However, this will not stop our work,” he added.

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