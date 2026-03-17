Thane Civic Body Sanctions Over ₹1.18 Crore To Keep Waste Plants Running As New Tender Process Lags Behind

Thane Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is set to allocate over ₹1.18 crore to ensure the continued operation of the city’s decentralized solid waste management projects. The administration has drafted a proposal to grant a three-month extension to existing contractors for the operation and maintenance of various processing plants.

Extension Details and Logistics

The current maintenance contracts for several biomethanation, bio-composting, and mechanical composting plants are scheduled to expire on September 30, 2025. While a new e-tendering process is currently underway, officials noted that finalizing new contracts will require additional time. To prevent a lapse in essential services, the administration proposes extending current contracts from October 1 to December 31, 2025.

Expenditure Breakdown

The estimated expenditure for this three-month interim period includes:

Biomethanation (Hiranandani): Approximately ₹8.44 lakh for maintenance.

Bio-composting: ₹52.92 lakh for the operation of four plants.

Mechanical Composting: Over ₹56.77 lakh for the upkeep of two active units.

These plants, with capacities ranging from 1 to 5 tons, were originally established between 2017 and 2018. The proposal is currently awaiting formal approval from the General Body to authorize the disbursement of funds.

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