Good News For Punekars: No Summer Water Cuts Expected As Dam Storage Remains Higher Than Last Year

Pune: No Summer Water Cuts Expected As Dam Storage Remains Higher Than Last Year | Sourced

Pune: The residents of Pune are unlikely to face any reduction in daily water supply this summer, as water levels in the four major dams supplying the city are significantly better than last year.

According to agriculture department officials, the combined stock in Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams stood at 19.5 TMC (67% of total capacity) as of Tuesday. This is 2.5 TMC more than the 17 TMC recorded on the same date in 2025.

The additional 2.5 TMC is estimated to be enough to meet Pune’s water needs for about 45 days, providing a strong buffer as the city moves into peak summer. Officials attributed the healthy storage levels to the extended monsoon season, which ensured steady inflows into all four reservoirs.

Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply department said they have not received any instructions from the irrigation department regarding water cuts. With sufficient stock not only in the Khadakwasla circle dams but also in the Bhama Askhed dam, the civic body expects uninterrupted supply throughout the summer.

As winter ends, the state irrigation department has decided to halt water release for winter crops, citing the high water levels. The first rotation of water release for crops is currently concluding. The next rotation, likely to begin within 15 days, will be treated as a summer rotation if it starts in March.

A final decision on how the remaining water will be allocated will be taken at the upcoming Khadakwasla Canal Committee meeting, expected within the next two weeks, under the chairmanship of newly appointed guardian minister Sunetra Pawar.

Due to the prolonged monsoon, rural areas did not demand water until December, and the winter crop release, which normally starts in mid-October, was delayed.

The irrigation department has begun estimating water needs for both the city and agriculture for the next five months, while ensuring that crop releases will not affect Pune’s municipal supply.

Despite the comfortable storage, PMC has been advised to control daily water consumption. The civic body has also approached the state water tribunal over the difference between its sanctioned quota and the city’s actual demand. Officials said no tribunal decision is expected before summer that could disrupt supply.

Meanwhile, PMC has sought approval from the state irrigation department to repair the main pipeline carrying water from Khadakwasla dam to the city. During the repair period, the civic body plans to draw water directly from the canal to ensure there is no disruption. Irrigation officials confirmed receiving the request and said technical evaluations are underway.