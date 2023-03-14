Pune: No hike in taxes in PCMC's ₹7,127 crore budget, but no new schemes either

Pune: With no tax hikes or new schemes for the residents of the twin-town (Pimpri-Chinchwad), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh presented a budget of ₹7,127 crore in the municipal headquarters on Tuesday.

This was the first budget by the commissioner and 41st for the municipal corporation. Singh put forth the budget of ₹7,127,88 crore which included a few schemes introduced by the Centre.

Additional commissioner Pradeep Jambhale, Jiterndra Wagh, Ulhas Jagtap, chief account officer Jitendra Kamble were present during the budget.

No tax hike brings cheer among locals

Interestingly, no hike in any type of taxes (water and other) have been proposed which brought a cheer among the residents.

However, the happiness was short-lived as no new schemes were introduced for the city which has been grappling with parking problems, alternate day water supply, traffic among others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Revenue estimates of 2023-24

Local body tax (LBT) will be the main source of income for the civic body which expects ₹11 crore from it. Besides that, GST would generate a revenue of ₹2213 crore, property tax ₹950 crore, interest over various investments would generate ₹124 crore, water tax ₹88 crore, building license ₹950 crore, grants ₹341 crore, deposits ₹601 crore while other sources would generate an amount of ₹108 core.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Expenditures include:

According to the budget statement, the civic body spends ₹1251.39 crore on general administration, ₹166.47 crore on town planning, ₹1453.33 crore on public constructions, ₹372.12 crore on healthcare, ₹478.42 crore on solid waste management, ₹561 crore on civic amenities, ₹518 crore on green zone, ₹171 crore on poor rehabilitation and miscellaneous expenditure, including various services ₹244 crore and revenue ₹73 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Major takeaways from the Budget 2023

· For various development works: ₹1801 crore

· For urban poor: ₹1584 crore

· Various welfare schemes for women: ₹48.54 crore

· Handicapped welfare schemes: ₹45 crore

· Special funding for water supply and distribution: ₹154 crore

· For PMPML ₹294 crore

· For land acquisition: ₹120 crore

· For smart city: ₹50 crore

Read Also Pune: Services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station to remain suspended on March 14