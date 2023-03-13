 Pune: Services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station to remain suspended on March 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station to remain suspended on March 14

Pune: Services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station to remain suspended on March 14

However, Metro services on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch will be available as per the normal schedule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station to remain suspended on March 14 | Twitter/@metrorailpune

Metro services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station will remain suspended on March 14  because of a technical snag.

The services will be suspended from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM after which they will resume. 

However, Metro services on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch will be available as per the normal schedule.

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station. The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

Read Also
Metro Car Shed at Aarey: Bombay High Court asks petitioners to file application before SC for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 14 years on, man let off in car accident case as no evidence he was driving

Mumbai: 14 years on, man let off in car accident case as no evidence he was driving

Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of three pairs of Special Trains

Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of three pairs of Special Trains

Thane: Police issues show cause notice to four NCP workers for assaulting TMC Assistant Commissioner...

Thane: Police issues show cause notice to four NCP workers for assaulting TMC Assistant Commissioner...

Meet Surekha Yadav: The first female loco pilot of Asia incharge of driving Vande Bharat in...

Meet Surekha Yadav: The first female loco pilot of Asia incharge of driving Vande Bharat in...

Mumbai: Western Railway completes de-launching of 16 girders of Gokhale Bridge

Mumbai: Western Railway completes de-launching of 16 girders of Gokhale Bridge