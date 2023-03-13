Pune: Services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station to remain suspended on March 14 | Twitter/@metrorailpune

Metro services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station will remain suspended on March 14 because of a technical snag.

The services will be suspended from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM after which they will resume.

However, Metro services on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch will be available as per the normal schedule.

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station. The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.