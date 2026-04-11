Pune: No Environmental Damage Will Be Tolerated In River Projects, Says Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde | X @Pankajamunde

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde on Friday warned that strict action will be taken if any river development work causes environmental damage. She said the Maharashtra state government is committed to making all rivers pollution-free.

Munde made the statement during her visit to inspect the Pawana River in Ravet, Pimpri-Chinchwad. She reviewed the condition of the river and studied the reasons behind rising pollution levels.

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She also inspected the raw water pumping station at Ravet and later visited the embankment at Nighoje on the Indrayani River. Several public representatives and officials were present during the visit, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, and PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi.

Speaking to reporters, Munde said river rejuvenation work must be done carefully. She stressed that improving rivers should not harm the environment.

She avoided commenting directly on the proposed rejuvenation of the Mula River, which has faced opposition, but repeated that any harmful development will face action.

‘Detailed Plan For Each River’

Munde said the Maharashtra State River Rejuvenation Authority has been formed to clean rivers. She added that the most polluted rivers identified by the central government will be taken up first.

She said a detailed plan will be prepared for each river, from its source to its endpoint. Work has already begun on cleaning the Indrayani River. A similar plan is being prepared for the Pawana River.

‘All Rivers In The State Will Be Cleaned’

Officials are also studying the type of pollution in the Pavana River. This includes checking whether the contamination is due to sewage, industrial waste, or chemical discharge.

Munde assured that all rivers in the state will be cleaned in phases, with a focus on reducing pollution and restoring ecological balance.