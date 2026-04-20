Pune: No 30% Property Tax Rebate For Senior Citizens, Clarifies PMC | Sourced

The Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a clarification regarding a message circulating on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, which claims that senior citizens in Maharashtra are eligible for a 30% rebate on property tax for their self-occupied homes.

According to civic officials, the information being shared is misleading and not backed by any official government decision. The administration has confirmed that no such blanket rebate of 30% has been announced either at the state level or across municipal corporations and councils in Maharashtra.

Authorities have urged senior citizens and property owners not to rely on unverified messages and to avoid forwarding such misinformation. Citizens seeking accurate details regarding property tax benefits or exemptions are advised to contact the nearest ward office of the civic body or visit its official website.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Taxation and Tax Collection Department has appealed to the public to remain cautious and verify information through official channels to prevent the spread of rumours.