Pune: NGT Seeks Detailed Data On PMC’s Tree-Cutting & Plantation Records

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a comprehensive ward-wise record of all compensatory plantations carried out against tree-cutting and transplanting permissions granted since January 1, 2022.

The order was issued during the hearing of a petition filed by tree activist Krunal Gharre, who challenged the PMC's Tree Census claims, arguing that it does not provide any data on the compensatory plantations required for every tree-cutting permission granted by the PMC's tree authority. He also raised concerns over the PMC's failure to place on record the mandatory documentation required under Section 8(5)(a) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

During the proceedings, PMC sought an additional two weeks to file a reply affidavit, stating that the data to be compiled was extensive and required more time. The tribunal accepted the request and granted the extension.

NGT also directed that the reply should include complete details of every permission granted for cutting or transplanting trees, along with proof of compensatory plantations and related documentation.

According to the NGT order, all future permissions issued by the PMC’s Tree Authority must clearly specify the exact location where the compensatory plantation will be carried out. This measure is intended to ensure better monitoring and prevent the practice of poorly documented or unverified plantation claims.

Gharre welcomed the order and said, "It marks a crucial step towards transparent environmental management. He emphasised that compensatory plantation should not remain a mere procedural formality and that systematic verification is essential for protecting Pune’s diminishing green cover."

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for February 11, 2026, when the tribunal will review PMC’s compliance with its directions.