Pune: NGO Hands Over 15 Climate-Resilient Homes To Marginalised Communities In Khed |

Leading housing non-profit organisation (NGO) Habitat for Humanity India, in its ongoing commitment to empower marginalised communities through shelter, has handed over 15 climate-resilient homes to families belonging to the Katkari tribe living in a tribal hamlet in Wada village, located in Pune's Khed taluka.

The NGO identified 15 families who were previously living in vulnerable and inadequate housing conditions. Construction of these climate-resilient homes began in December 2023. The homes are uniquely designed and include a living room, kitchen, bedroom on the first floor, bathroom, toilet, and veranda. The climate-resilient features of each home include natural ventilation, natural light, a solar rooftop, and a rainwater harvesting system.

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, who personally handed over the keys to the families, said, “As we hand over these 15 climate-resilient homes, we are not just providing shelter; we are building a foundation for a more sustainable and secure future. Habitat for Humanity is driven by the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, but today, we face an unprecedented global housing challenge compounded by an equally unprecedented climate crisis. The families we partner with are often among the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, facing severe weather events that can devastate their homes and lives. We believe it is our responsibility to use our voice, experience, and influence to drive change within communities and the broader housing sector. Our goal is to ensure that the homes we build today contribute to a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient future for all."

Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director of the NGO, said, "Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide safe and resilient housing to those who live in poor housing conditions. These 15 climate-resilient homes in Khed not only represent our commitment to sustainable development but also align with the Government of India's vision of 'Housing for All.' By engaging local communities throughout the construction process, we aim to empower families and foster a sense of ownership and resilience that will benefit generations to come. Habitat for Humanity India's work complements the government's efforts by ensuring that the most vulnerable communities are not left behind. We believe that every family deserves a decent place to live, and through our partnership with donors and the community, we are making that vision a reality, one home at a time."