Pune: Next Supermodel of India - Season 2

A spectacular theme based beauty show ‘Next Supermodel of India’ was organised by One Stage Event & Entertainment at City One Mall, Chinchwad, Pune directed by none other than Shubham Agarwal (Founder & CEO of One Stage Event & Entertainment) and co-directed by Celebrity Fashion Stylist Himadri Heer on February 16.

The event was witnessed by the celebrity guest of honor, youth Icon of India & Actor Sahil Khan, chief guest of the show was Assistant Commissioner of Police PCMC (Traffic Branch) Neelam Jadhav, while it was presented by Sunil Thube & Associates, Powered by Dr Aakash Shah, Managing Director & Co- Founder of Jehangir OraCare Dental Centre in association with Shaista Khan, CEO of Shaista Ventures & Manoj Panjabi, the Mall (Venue) partner.

The pageant had three rounds which were judged by the Brand Ambassador of One Stage Event & Entertainment Roshni Kapoor and fashion expert Tushar Ramanan.