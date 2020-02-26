Pune: Next Supermodel of India - Season 2

A spectacular theme based beauty show ‘Next Supermodel of India’ was organised by One Stage Event & Entertainment at City One Mall, Chinchwad, Pune directed by none other than Shubham Agarwal (Founder & CEO of One Stage Event & Entertainment) and co-directed by Celebrity Fashion Stylist Himadri Heer on February 16.
The event was witnessed by the celebrity guest of honor, youth Icon of India & Actor Sahil Khan, chief guest of the show was Assistant Commissioner of Police PCMC (Traffic Branch) Neelam Jadhav, while it was presented by Sunil Thube & Associates, Powered by Dr Aakash Shah, Managing Director & Co- Founder of Jehangir OraCare Dental Centre in association with Shaista Khan, CEO of Shaista Ventures & Manoj Panjabi, the Mall (Venue) partner.
The pageant had three rounds which were judged by the Brand Ambassador of One Stage Event & Entertainment Roshni Kapoor and fashion expert Tushar Ramanan.
The event started with a musical performance and a dazzling walk by Mr Swapnil Mishra, winner of Mr Maharashtra Next Supermodel 2018.
The first half of the evening showcased traditional Indian wear from all regions of India: East, South, North and West. Models commanded the runway dressed in traditional silk sarees, kurtas and dhotis, among others. “The theme for ‘Next Supermodel of India - Season 2’ was ‘Indian Traditonal & Western’, where young fashion designers created extravagant collections which added a spark in the event,” said Shubham Agarwal.
Although the Dazzlers made it a tough competition, Miss Prajakta Durgakar, Mrs. Tina Bhatnagar & Mr. Karan Sawant won the title of Next Supermodel of India- Season 2. Miss Tejaswini Marodkar, Mrs. Pratiksha Kulthe & Mr. Hrishikesh Kamble won the 1st Ruuner up title whereas Miss. Ritika Joshi, Mrs. Deepika Magar & Mr. Vikram Yeotikar won the 2nd runnerup title.
The show was choreographed & groomed by Pooja Singh. A team of ISAS were the make up partners, P1 Boutique, Haute Manmzel & Meghssha showcase their designs in this show. Eye Ray, Myfitness Butter, Divine Nutrition, Hunk Water, Buyceps.com, The Fress Press Journal, Magical Moment Diaries & Expert bouncer were the associate partners of the event.
“We decided to put a refreshing spin on the traditional runway walk; models formed circles, walked in duos or trios and then showcased their look through small skits or signature poses. The crowd was audibly entertained with a finger-guns-and-wink pose from one of the models in their category,” said Himadri Heer, co-director of the show.
