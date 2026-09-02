Pune: Next-Generation Birthmark Clinic To Open At Bharati Hospital | Sourced

Pune: Bharati Hospital is preparing to open an advanced Birthmark Clinic designed especially for children with congenital skin marks. The facility will provide modern laser-based treatments, helping parents who often worry about how birthmarks on the face or exposed body parts will appear in the future and whether treatment is possible.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, Medical Director of Bharati Hospital, announced the initiative during the inauguration of a world-class laser machine from Italy’s DEKA company. The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji, Principal Dr Mandar Karmarkar, Head of Dermatology Dr Vidyadhar Sardesai, DEKA representative Francisco Badi and Gio Medic Pharma’s Somen Banerjee.

Dr Saoji stressed that medical students must gain hands-on exposure to global technology. He noted that Bharati Vidyapeeth has always embraced innovation to strengthen education and patient care. The new facility will make advanced treatments available at affordable costs while giving dermatology trainees direct access to cutting-edge equipment.

Dr Sardesai explained that DEKA’s laser platform is designed for specialised dermatological procedures, including pigmentation management and certain birthmark corrections. He added that Bharati Medical College had become one of Maharashtra’s leading institutions by offering such advanced facilities, ensuring modern treatments reached ordinary patients.

The clinic will create a strong link between advanced therapy, medical education and patient care. Children and patients suffering from birthmarks or pigmentation disorders will benefit greatly from this pioneering service.