Pune News: Young Man Detained for Cutting Birthday Cake With Sword On Car Bonnet

In a peculiar incident that took place at the Five Star Society, Harsh Kadam, a 19-year-old resident of Sri Sai Park Apartment, celebrated his birthday in an unconventional manner by cutting a cake with a sword while sitting on the bonnet of a car. The police have detained him, along with three others, in connection with the case.

Part of a recent trend of extravagant celebrations

The trend of extravagant birthday celebrations has gained popularity, both in urban and suburban areas, with individuals opting for grandiose celebrations on the streets. This recent birthday celebration of Harsh Kadam, fondly known as "Malu" among his friends, followed suit but took an unexpected turn when he decided to cut the cake with a sword. The unusual act caught the attention of authorities, prompting the police to take action.

The individuals involved in the incident are identified as Harsh Anand Kadam, a 19-year-old student pursuing a business education residing near Shani Mandir at Trimurti Chowk, Bharti Vidyapeeth. Alongside Harsh, Sani Subhash Deepak, 28 years old, residing at Five Star Society in Savarkar Chowk, Dhankawadi, was also detained. Additionally, two minors were involved and are also under investigation.

Police register case

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the individuals involved, citing potential risks associated with the use of a sword during the celebration. Authorities are considering appropriate legal actions in accordance with the law.

This peculiar incident has once again highlighted the growing trend of extravagant birthday celebrations, urging authorities to remind citizens to prioritise safety and adhere to regulations when organising such events.