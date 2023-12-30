Pune News: Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat Member Assaulted During Dispute Over Gymnasium Transfer

Representative Image | Pixabay

During a monthly meeting at the Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat office, a member was assaulted amid a dispute regarding the transfer of a gymnasium. The incident occurred between 12:30pm and 2:30pm on Thursday.

According to the police information, Vishal Laxman Sakhre, a 44-year-old resident of Adarshnagar, Hinjewadi, filed a complaint at Hinjewadi police station. Following the complaint, Gram Panchayat members Mayur Rajendra Sakhre (resident of Wakad Road, Hinjewadi), Omkar Ramdas Memane (from Nere, Mulshi), Akshay Gajanan Sakhre, Suraj Shivaji Sakhre, Ram Narayan Sakhre, Sumit Pandurang Sakhre, Rishikesh Kadam, and Rohit Krishna Jambhulkar (all from Hinjewadi) were booked under IPC sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 143, 149, and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

As the monthly meeting progressed, the topic of transferring the gymnasium under the Gram Panchayat's authority was brought up for discussion, listed on the agenda. Mayur objected to the transfer due to his brother's involvement in running the gymnasium. He directed verbal abuse at Vishal.

Later during the meeting, Mayur arrived with his associates at the Gram Panchayat office. They physically assaulted Vishal, employing kicks and punches. Vishal was further subjected to neck grabbing, resulting in his shirt being torn. Omkar struck Vishal on the head with a stick, causing an injury.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.