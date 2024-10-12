 Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar

Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar

We have sent the dead body to the Sassoon General Hospital for the postmortem, said Santosh Pandhare, Senior Police Inspector, Hadapsar Police Station

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar | FPJ Photo

The body of an unidentified man, approximately 30 years of age, was found in a cardboard box dumped amidst roadside garbage near Visarjan Ghat, Hingne Mana in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar Police Station, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Santosh Pandhare, Senior Police Inspector, Hadapsar Police Station, said, "The body was wrapped with wire and packed in a box. When a rag-picker went to his daily routine work he found a dead body on Friday around 3pm."

Read Also
Pune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes'
article-image

"As per the initial view, no injuries were seen on the body. The deceased has not been identified yet. As per preliminary examination and the location of the finding, it seems the body was brought through a two-wheeler because the road beside the canal is too narrow," he added.

"We have sent the dead body to the Sassoon General Hospital for the postmortem. We are waiting for the postmortem report and accordingly, we will file an FIR. Our team is investigating the matter. Soon the culprit will be arrested," he further said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16
Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16
Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market Movement In Last Week
Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market Movement In Last Week
UP: Etah Woman Killed By Hitman She Hired To Murder Her Own Daughter. Here’s Why
UP: Etah Woman Killed By Hitman She Hired To Murder Her Own Daughter. Here’s Why
'BJP Is A Party Of Terrorists': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Fiery Response To PM Modi's 'Urban Naxal Party' Remark
'BJP Is A Party Of Terrorists': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Fiery Response To PM Modi's 'Urban Naxal Party' Remark
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar

Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar

Pune: Believe In Your Hard Work, Says Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar To Aspiring Kabaddi...

Pune: Believe In Your Hard Work, Says Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar To Aspiring Kabaddi...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Marks 42nd Foundation Day With Cultural & Sports Programmes (PHOTOS)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Marks 42nd Foundation Day With Cultural & Sports Programmes (PHOTOS)

Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde

Pune: Cosmos Bank Inaugurates New Branches In Manjari & Tathawde

Pune Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Lightning Expected Until October 17

Pune Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Lightning Expected Until October 17