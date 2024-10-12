Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar | FPJ Photo

The body of an unidentified man, approximately 30 years of age, was found in a cardboard box dumped amidst roadside garbage near Visarjan Ghat, Hingne Mana in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar Police Station, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Santosh Pandhare, Senior Police Inspector, Hadapsar Police Station, said, "The body was wrapped with wire and packed in a box. When a rag-picker went to his daily routine work he found a dead body on Friday around 3pm."

"As per the initial view, no injuries were seen on the body. The deceased has not been identified yet. As per preliminary examination and the location of the finding, it seems the body was brought through a two-wheeler because the road beside the canal is too narrow," he added.

"We have sent the dead body to the Sassoon General Hospital for the postmortem. We are waiting for the postmortem report and accordingly, we will file an FIR. Our team is investigating the matter. Soon the culprit will be arrested," he further said.