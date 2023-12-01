Pune News: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Beating Parents Over Refusal To Give Money For Liquor

Representative Image | File Image

In a disturbing incident in Pune's Bopodi area, the Khadki Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for assaulting his parents for refusing to give him money to buy liquor.

As per the information received, Dominique Augustine D'Souza (45, resident of Samratnagar, Bopodi), who is unemployed and struggling with alcoholism, demanded money from his mother for alcohol. Upon her refusal, he lashed out and struck her in the face, resulting in her tooth falling out. His father intervened to stop the altercation, but he was pushed and injured in the process.

Following the altercation, the man's father reported the incident, leading to the arrest of D'Souza. The Khadki Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.