Pune News: 3 Booked For Forced Religious Conversion Of A Woman From Latur

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against three individuals at Wakad Police Station in Pune for allegedly forcing a woman to convert to Christianity. The complainant, Ushabai Kamble, 39, a maid residing in Rahatani, Pune, was approached by the three women approximately 15 days ago, who claimed to be from Latur. The women allegedly tried to convince Ushabai to convert her relihion.

The women asked if she was literate and upon learning that Ushabai was illiterate, they showed her a book and began reading from it. The book contained information about Yeshu, and Ushabai expressed her lack of understanding and requested them not to come again.

Despite the complainant's requests to stop discussiong on matter, they tried to convince her to convrt

On July 1, the three women returned to Ushabai's house when her nephew, Sarjerao Kamble, and his wife were present and tried to persuade her again to believe in Yeshu, showing them pictures of churches and providing information about the Bible. Despite her and her relatives' repeated requests to stop discussing the matter, the women continued their efforts to convince her.

On July 10, the women returned to Ushabai's house without her permission and persisted in their attempts to persuade her. When her nephew entered the house and requested the women to leave, they disregarded his request. He dialled the emergency police number 100, and the police arrived promptly.

Women charged for trespass, wrongful restraint

The three women were charged with trespassing, wrongful restraint and etc. Ushabai Kamble lodged a case with the police. An FIR has been registered against the accused, Ritu Kamatete, 34, Pooja Kalal, 27, and Chandni Rathor, 34, under sections 448 (trespass), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.