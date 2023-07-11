Pune: 7 Booked For Abusive Comments Against Rupali Chakanakar |

The Pune City Police have booked seven people for posting objectionable comments against the chairperson of Maharashtra State Women Commission and state president of NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction’s women wing Rupali Chakankar. The accused had posted objectionable comments on a YouTube live during Supriya Sule’s speech in Yeola, Nashik and Facebook live done by Rupali Chakankar from her official page.

A concerned citizen and supporter of Chakanakar, identified as 31-year-old Yuvraj Chavan, witnessed the offensive comments firsthand while watching the event's live stream on Facebook.

The complainant, who manages Rupali Chakanakar's social media accounts, noticed that advocate Vijay Kumar Sakhare was among those who used abusive language towards Chakanakar. The situation escalated further when Chavan observed an unknown individual using derogatory language and attempting to tarnish the images of both Rupali Chakanakar and Chitra Wagh.

The police have booked seven unidentified people under sections 354 (a) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Police are investigating further in the matter.