Pune News: 1 killed, another injured after truck rams into bike at Wagholi-Kesanand road; accused nabbed | Representative Photo

Pune: A devastating rear-end collision involving a young woman on a bike and a truck driver has resulted in the tragic loss of life. The incident occurred on June 1, around 1 pm, on the Wagholi-Kesanand road. The Lonikand police have taken the truck driver into custody in connection with the case.

The victim has been identified as Gauravi Jadhav, a 19-year-old resident of Wagholi. The arrested individual is Lakshman Chinnaswamy Ramalingam, a 38-year-old residing in Kolwadi, Haveli. The complaint was lodged by Ashish Ramprasad, a 23-year-old resident of Wagholi.

About the incident

According to the complaint, Ashish and his friend Gauravi were riding on a two-wheeler in the vicinity of Wagholi village around 12:30 pm on June 1. At that moment, Lakshman, driving a borewell truck at high speed, crashed into them from behind. The impact of the collision caused Gauravi to fall and sustain severe injuries, tragically resulting in her death. The accident caused a traffic jam in the area, drawing attention to the incident. Lakshman, the truck driver, has been apprehended by the authorities, with Sub-Inspector of Police Mahadev Linge leading the investigation.

Victim's family mourns her loss

The untimely demise of Gauravi Jadhav has left the community in deep sorrow. Her friends, family, and loved ones are mourning the loss of a promising young life. Authorities are working diligently to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and bring justice to the victim and her grieving family.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving. It is crucial for all motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution on the roads, ensuring the well-being of themselves and others. The Pune Police Department continues its efforts to raise awareness about road safety and encourages everyone to prioritize safe and responsible driving practices.