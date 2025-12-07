Pune: New Metro Line To Connect Ravet, Dange Chowk, Aundh & Chaturshringi? Here’s What Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne Requested From The Central Government | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena Maval MP Shrirang Barne has requested the central government to prepare a new metro route from Kiwale - Ravet - Dange Chowk - Kalewadi - Jagtap Dairy to Chaturshrungi and prepare its Detailed Project Report (DPR). MP Barne said that the population of Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial city, is increasing rapidly, and the number of vehicles is also rising. The increasing number of vehicles contributes to traffic congestion. Therefore, it is necessary to expand the metro network in the city.

MP Shrirang Barne met with the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi recently. In the meeting, Barne emphasised the necessity of a new metro route in Pimpri-Chinchwad city and submitted a detailed memorandum regarding the same. In the memorandum, MP Barne stated that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas are among the fastest-growing urban centres in the country. Rapid urbanisation has led to a significant increase in population and the number of vehicles, causing massive traffic congestion. This is putting a huge strain on the transportation system.

Barne further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pune Metro Rail project. Currently, metro work is progressing rapidly on various routes in Pune, and the metro is operational on some routes. This provides citizens with convenient, safe, and eco-friendly transportation facilities. In Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the metro runs on the Dapodi to Pimpri route. As per the approval of the Union Cabinet, the work for the extension of the metro line from Nigdi to Bhakti Shakti Chowk has begun. This is an important step for Pimpri-Chinchwad city, allowing citizens direct metro connectivity from Nigdi to Pune, said Barne.

MP Barne also said, “Given the rapidly growing population in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the increasing traffic congestion, and future transportation needs, there is a necessity to extend the route from Kiwale - Ravet - Dange Chowk - Kalewadi - Jagtap Dairy to the existing Chaturshrungi Metro Station. This entire route is important for industrial, educational, and residential purposes, necessitating metro service. This expansion will provide a new impetus to the overall development of the area.”

MP Barne, therefore, demanded that the necessary administrative and technical procedures be initiated to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this route. He stressed that completing this route would provide a long-term and sustainable solution to the growing traffic problems in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune City and requested directions to the concerned authorities to prepare the blueprint for this.