Pune: New building of Velhe Police Station inaugurated by Chandrakant Patil |

The newly constructed two-storied building of Velhe Police Station, situated within the jurisdiction of the Pune Rural Police, was inaugurated by Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday.

This new infrastructure marks a significant step forward in bolstering the operational capabilities of the Pune Rural Police Force.

During the ceremony, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil announced a substantial allocation of funds for the infrastructure development of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad City Police Commissionerate as well as the Pune Rural Police Force through the District Planning Committee and the Social Responsibility Funds. A total of 100 crores has been earmarked, with an initial amount of 41 crores already sanctioned. The remaining funds will be made available in the near future, he added.

पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस अंतर्गत वेल्हे पोलीस स्थानकाच्या दुमजली नूतन इमारतीचे उद्घाटन केले. पुणे व पिंपरी-चिंचवड शहर पोलीस आयुक्तालय आणि पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस दलाच्या पायाभूत सुविधेकरीता जिल्हा नियोजन समितीमधून ५० कोटी आणि सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व निधी मधून ५० कोटी असे एकूण १०० कोटी उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/7WyKN0T00W — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) May 31, 2023

The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Special Inspector General of Police of Kolhapur Zone, Sunil Phulari, District Superintendent of Police, Ankit Goyal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mitesh Ghatte, Sub Divisional Officer of Bhor, Rajendra Kachare, Velhe Tehsildar Dinesh Parge, Group Development Officer Pankaj Shelke, Sub Divisional Police Officer Bhausaheb Dhole, and Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department, Bappa Bahir.

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasized the government's commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure and resources to strengthen the police force. The funds will be utilized for various infrastructure development projects aimed at improving the functioning and efficiency of the police force.