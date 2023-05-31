 Pune: New building of Velhe Police Station inaugurated by Chandrakant Patil
On the occasion, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil announced significant funds of 100 crores for infrastructure development of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad City Police Commissionerate and Pune Rural Police Force. An initial allocation of 41 crores was sanctioned, with the remaining funds to follow soon.

The newly constructed two-storied building of Velhe Police Station, situated within the jurisdiction of the Pune Rural Police, was inaugurated by Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday.

This new infrastructure marks a significant step forward in bolstering the operational capabilities of the Pune Rural Police Force.

During the ceremony, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil announced a substantial allocation of funds for the infrastructure development of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad City Police Commissionerate as well as the Pune Rural Police Force through the District Planning Committee and the Social Responsibility Funds. A total of 100 crores has been earmarked, with an initial amount of 41 crores already sanctioned. The remaining funds will be made available in the near future, he added.

The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Special Inspector General of Police of Kolhapur Zone, Sunil Phulari, District Superintendent of Police, Ankit Goyal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mitesh Ghatte, Sub Divisional Officer of Bhor, Rajendra Kachare, Velhe Tehsildar Dinesh Parge, Group Development Officer Pankaj Shelke, Sub Divisional Police Officer Bhausaheb Dhole, and Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department, Bappa Bahir.

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasized the government's commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure and resources to strengthen the police force. The funds will be utilized for various infrastructure development projects aimed at improving the functioning and efficiency of the police force.

