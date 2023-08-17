Pune: New 4-Wheeler Registration Series By RTO Soon; Here's How To Apply |

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune is gearing up to introduce a fresh registration series for four-wheelers. The procedure for accepting advance applications and conducting an auction to secure preferred registration numbers within this series has been initiated. Vehicle owners seeking specific registration numbers for their newly purchased four-wheelers can apply on August 21 between 10:30 AM and 3:30 PM. The application must be submitted at the new vehicle registration section of the office, accompanied by necessary documents and the requisite fees.

Applicants are required to submit an application in the prescribed format along with documents such as a demand draft (DD), address proof, identity card, Aadhaar card, attested PAN card copy, and a mobile number linked to Aadhaar. The DD should be in favor of 'Pune R.T.O' and drawn from a nationalized bank. A photo ID and proof of address (e.g., telephone bill) must also be provided. Successful applicants will need to submit a single DD of a higher amount for auction, which should be enclosed in a sealed envelope and deposited at the RTO office by 3 PM on August 22.

The sealed envelopes will be opened in front of the applicants, and the highest bidder will be awarded the preferred registration number. In case multiple applications are received for the same number, a list of applicants will be posted on the office notice board after 4 PM on August 22. It's important to note that once a registration number is reserved, it cannot be changed. If a vehicle is not registered within 30 days of the reservation, the allocated registration number will be automatically canceled, and the fee will not be refunded.

