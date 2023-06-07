 Pune: NDA's Water Rafting Expedition Concludes
The NDA, known for its rigorous training and comprehensive curriculum, has played a vital role in shaping the military leadership of the nation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The National Defence Academy (NDA) concluded a thrilling white water rafting expedition on the Upper Ganga River from 4th to 7th June 2023, as part of its commemorative activities marking 75 years of excellence in shaping future leaders of the armed forces.

The expedition, organized as an initiative to foster teamwork, endurance, and adventure, witnessed the participation of 18 cadets and two officers from the NDA. The challenging yet exhilarating expedition tested the cadets' physical and mental abilities, showcasing their determination and spirit.

The NDA, known for its rigorous training and comprehensive curriculum, has played a vital role in shaping the military leadership of the nation. The academy's official website highlights that the concept of the NDA was conceived after the Second World War, where the importance of 'jointness' in modern warfare was strongly emphasized.

