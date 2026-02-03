Pune Narcotics Cell Busts MD Racket In Kharadi, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹12.41 Lakh | Sourced

The Anti-Narcotics Squad–2 of the Crime Branch, Pune City, took action against two individuals for illegal possession of the mephedrone (MD) drug during a patrolling operation within the limits of Kharadi Police Station, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Motisingh Shravan Singh Rajpurohit (28), a resident of Wagholi, Pune, originally from Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, and Harish Sujanram Devasi (22), a resident of Wagholi, Pune, originally from Barmer district, Rajasthan.

According to the police, on February 3, 2026, at around 5:28 am, while conducting routine patrolling near the rear gate of EON IT Park Phase-2, Kharadi, the Narcotics police intercepted two suspects on a public road.

During the search, police seized 27 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth approximately Rs 12.41 lakh, along with other related materials. The accused were found in illegal possession of the narcotic substance with the intention of selling it.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against both the accused at Kharadi Police Station under Sections 8(c), 21(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Senior Police Inspector of the Narcotics Cell, Pandit Rejitwad, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the accused have been living in Pune for the last 10 years with their families and work in a gift packaging shop. He added that the person to whom they had come to deliver the drugs is part of the investigation. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken.