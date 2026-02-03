 Pune Narcotics Cell Busts MD Racket In Kharadi, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹12.41 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Narcotics Cell Busts MD Racket In Kharadi, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹12.41 Lakh

Pune Narcotics Cell Busts MD Racket In Kharadi, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹12.41 Lakh

The accused have been identified as Motisingh Shravan Singh Rajpurohit (28), a resident of Wagholi, Pune, originally from Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, and Harish Sujanram Devasi (22), a resident of Wagholi, Pune, originally from Barmer district, Rajasthan

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune Narcotics Cell Busts MD Racket In Kharadi, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹12.41 Lakh | Sourced

The Anti-Narcotics Squad–2 of the Crime Branch, Pune City, took action against two individuals for illegal possession of the mephedrone (MD) drug during a patrolling operation within the limits of Kharadi Police Station, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Motisingh Shravan Singh Rajpurohit (28), a resident of Wagholi, Pune, originally from Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, and Harish Sujanram Devasi (22), a resident of Wagholi, Pune, originally from Barmer district, Rajasthan.

Read Also
Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam: 1,201 Fake Male Beneficiaries In Pune, Re-Verification Of 2.25 Lakh Ordered
article-image

According to the police, on February 3, 2026, at around 5:28 am, while conducting routine patrolling near the rear gate of EON IT Park Phase-2, Kharadi, the Narcotics police intercepted two suspects on a public road.

During the search, police seized 27 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth approximately Rs 12.41 lakh, along with other related materials. The accused were found in illegal possession of the narcotic substance with the intention of selling it.

FPJ Shorts
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara

Accordingly, a case has been registered against both the accused at Kharadi Police Station under Sections 8(c), 21(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Read Also
Interesting! Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure & Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge Were Both Elected...
article-image

Senior Police Inspector of the Narcotics Cell, Pandit Rejitwad, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the accused have been living in Pune for the last 10 years with their families and work in a gift packaging shop. He added that the person to whom they had come to deliver the drugs is part of the investigation. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Narcotics Cell Busts MD Racket In Kharadi, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹12.41 Lakh
Pune Narcotics Cell Busts MD Racket In Kharadi, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹12.41 Lakh
Man Kills Six-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Sarpanch Polls In Maharashtra’s Nanded
Man Kills Six-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Sarpanch Polls In Maharashtra’s Nanded
Nashik: RSM Polytechnic Kho-Kho Girls’ Team Wins IEDSSA Inter-Collegiate Championship
Nashik: RSM Polytechnic Kho-Kho Girls’ Team Wins IEDSSA Inter-Collegiate Championship
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Turns Emotional As Urn Containing Ajit Pawar’s Ashes Displayed For Public...
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Turns Emotional As Urn Containing Ajit Pawar’s Ashes Displayed For Public...
Jalgaon: District Planning Committee Approves ₹751.70 Crore Draft Plan For 2026–27
Jalgaon: District Planning Committee Approves ₹751.70 Crore Draft Plan For 2026–27