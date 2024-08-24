Pune: Murlidhar Mohol Reviews Airport Facilities, Emphasises Ongoing Improvements | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Pune MP and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol conducted a comprehensive review of the airport facilities, including a detailed inspection of the Medical Inspection (MI) Room. He assessed the operational readiness and services provided at the airport to ensure a seamless experience for passengers.

The MI Room was recently inaugurated at the New Airport Terminal Building.

Operated by M/s Grant Medical Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic), this facility marks another milestone for Pune Airport. The event was attended by the presence of the Airport Director Santosh Dhoke and Dr Purvez Grant, Chairman and Managing Trustee , Grant Medical Foundation.

Mohol expressed his satisfaction with the current standards while emphasising the importance of continual improvement to meet the growing needs of travelers.

His discussion with the airport authority focused on enhancing the infrastructure and service quality at Pune Airport to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic and improve overall efficiency.

He also highlighted the importance of Pune Airport as a vital gateway to the city and the surrounding region. He assured that the Ministry of Civil Aviation would extend all possible support to address the challenges faced by the airport.

Meanwhile, Airport Director, Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport remains committed to providing world-class services to its passengers and looks forward to implementing the valuable insights shared by Mohol.