 Pune Zila Parishad Registers 2,050 Posts for Youth Work Training Scheme, Deadline August 31
Pune Zila Parishad Registers 2,050 Posts for Youth Work Training Scheme, Deadline August 31

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Pune Zila Parishad Registers 2,050 Posts for Youth Work Training Scheme, Deadline August 31 | File

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana  in Pune district, a total of 2,050 posts have been registered with the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation by the Pune Zila Parishad. The scheme aims to enhance the employability of the state's youth by providing them with practical work training after their education.

The registered posts include Livestock Supervisor Trainees (80 posts), Graduate Computer Trainees (284 posts), Construction Supervisors (84 posts), Male Health Workers (216 posts), and Planners (1,386 posts at the Gram Panchayat level). The Zila Parishad has adequately publicised this scheme, ensuring wide awareness.

To facilitate the application process, meetings were organised at the taluka level on August 22 and 23. The scheme has received a positive response, with around 1,600 candidates having already submitted their applications. Additionally, 117 candidates from previous applications have been issued joining orders. The government has set the deadline for offline application submissions as August 31, which may further increase the number of applicants.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zila Parishad, Santosh Patil, has appealed to eligible candidates, especially from rural areas, to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their application forms by contacting the nearest Panchayat Samiti office.

Pune Zila Parishad Registers 2,050 Posts for Youth Work Training Scheme, Deadline August 31

