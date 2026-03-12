Pune Murder: Man Killed After Calling Biker By Nickname Near Camp

Lashkar Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following a minor argument in the Camp area of Pune late Tuesday night. Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Tuesday near New Modikhana in the Camp area. The victim has been identified as Faisal Farooq Khan, a resident of Kausar Baug in Kondhwa.

According to police reports, Faisal was standing with friends near the New Modikhana Masjid when a motorcycle carrying three men passed by. Faisal allegedly called out to one of them using the nickname “Shabbya” in a casual manner.

The remark reportedly offended the men, who stopped and confronted him. The argument quickly escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, the suspects called another accomplice who arrived at the spot with a knife.

Police said the group then assaulted Faisal with kicks and punches before one of the accused stabbed him. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to heavy internal bleeding.

The Lashkar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) has arrested three suspects in the case. They have been identified as Ali Abbas Ashrafali Sayyed (25) of Bhawani Peth, Sohail Yusuf Tamboli (22) of Viman Nagar, and Ashrafali Ghaffar Sayyed (55) of Viman Nagar.

Police have also registered a case against three other accomplices who are currently being traced.

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Khetmalas is leading the investigation. Further probing into the incident is underway.