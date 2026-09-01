Pune Municipal Corporation Tax Services Hit As Staff Deployed For SIR-2026

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Tax Assessment and Tax Collection Department has informed that its regular functioning has been temporarily affected after a large number of officers and employees were deployed for election-related duties under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026.

According to the PMC, the deployment of manpower for the special election work has affected routine operations of the tax department, leading to delays in property tax-related services, applications and other work handled by the department. Citizens approaching the civic body for such services may therefore have to wait longer for their applications to be processed.

The civic administration has apologised to citizens for the inconvenience caused by the temporary staff shortage. The department said it is taking necessary measures to ensure that citizens receive services as efficiently and promptly as possible with the available manpower.

The PMC said the disruption is temporary and is due to its employees being assigned election responsibilities. It assured citizens that the Tax Assessment and Tax Collection Department would resume regular functioning after completing the SIR-2026 election-related work.

The department has also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration and remain patient in case of delays in property tax-related work during this period.

The PMC administration maintained that efforts are being made to minimise the impact on citizens while its staff remain engaged in election duties.