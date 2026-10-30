Pune Municipal Corporation Suspends Thursday Water Cuts During Diwali, Bringing Relief To Residents | Representational Image

Pune, Oct 30: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to suspend its weekly Thursday water cuts during the Diwali festival to ensure uninterrupted water supply to residents and avoid inconvenience during the festive period.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale announced the decision on Thursday, stating that the civic body would maintain its regular water supply schedule on Thursdays during the festival.

Weekly Water Cuts Temporarily Suspended

The PMC had introduced a citywide weekly water cut from October 15 to conserve water from dams supplying the city amid concerns over future water availability.

However, considering the festive season, the civic body has decided to temporarily suspend the Thursday cuts. The move is expected to provide relief to residents during Diwali, when household water requirements generally increase.

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PMC Urges Judicious Water Use

The PMC has urged citizens to use water judiciously despite the temporary suspension, as the civic administration continues efforts to conserve available water stocks and ensure adequate supply in the coming months.