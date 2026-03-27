Pune Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Work On Mohanrao Bhide Garden on Sinhagad Road | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Garden Department has started work on the development of the late Mohanrao Bhide Garden located behind Abhiruchi Mall on Sinhagad Road. On Friday morning, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte visited the site to review the ongoing work.

During the inspection, senior officials from the Garden Department and engineering teams were present, including Joint Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Ghorpade, Executive Engineer Rahul Salunke, Garden Superintendent Santoshkumar Kamble, and other concerned officers, along with the project contractor.

Officials informed that the development work is being carried out in phases, covering civil infrastructure, horticulture, and electrical installations. Divte directed the garden department to complete all pending works in line with the upcoming budget provisions, keeping the garden ready for inauguration.

He also emphasised the increased use of bamboo in the garden’s design, suggesting elements such as bamboo railings and pagodas to enhance aesthetics while promoting eco-friendly construction. Additionally, instructions were given to ensure high-quality execution of all work.

The administration has also been asked to expedite the process of acquiring the remaining land required for the project. Divte further directed officials to plan the completion of the garden before the Dussehra festival so that it can be opened to the public within the stipulated timeline.

Earlier, Dr Ghorpade briefed the visiting officials on the progress made so far and outlined the remaining tasks.

The project will provide a modern recreational space for residents in the Sinhagad Road area once completed.