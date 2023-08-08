Pune Municipal Corporation Intensifies Measures Against Vector-Borne Diseases |

In response to the alarming rise in cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has escalated its efforts to combat the issue. Taking a proactive stance, the PMC has issued notices to a total of 1,260 individuals across the city that have been identified as potential breeding sites for disease-carrying mosquitoes.



Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Dr. Bhagwan Pawar, Health Officer of the PMC Health Department, emphasized the city's unwavering commitment to addressing the root cause of vector-borne diseases—mosquito breeding. "Since the beginning of 2023, the PMC has been vigorously engaged in identifying and flagging areas that could contribute to the proliferation of disease-carrying mosquitoes. A dedicated team of PMC officials is diligently supervising inspections and implementing control measures to eradicate mosquito breeding sites throughout Pune," she added.



Recent data revealed that the PMC's resolute actions have resulted in the collection of fines totalling Rs 1,59,600 from offenders in Pune.



In a concerted effort to raise public awareness, the PMC has launched an extensive awareness campaign, calling upon Pune residents to take proactive measures against mosquito breeding. A fundamental guideline provided by the PMC is to refrain from storing water in open spaces for more than three days. Stagnant water serves as an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, potentially triggering a surge in vector-borne diseases. As a preemptive measure, the PMC underscores the significance of regularly changing stored water within households every three days without exception.

